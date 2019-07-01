Four wheel stunts to wow crowds at Galloway Country Fair

This summer will see an impressive array of acts taking to the main ring at Galloway Country Fair, and quad bike stunt man Paul Hannam has been announced as the headline act.

Paul Hannam, who hails from North Devon, has 25 years’ experience riding quad bikes and 10 years’ experience racing at British Championship level.

Attendees of the renowned Country Fair at Drumlanrig Castle will get to see him in his element on both days of the event.

Paul’s stunts will be performed on a range of quad bikes in a show that includes precision riding, trick riding and huge jumps in all four corners of the main Buccleuch ring.

Paul will be inviting some of the best Quad Bike and MX British Championships riders available in the UK today to join him each day of the Fair.

Fair-goers will also have the opportunity to get a closer look at the bikes, meet the riders and snap a selfie at a stand after their performances.

Anna Fergusson, Drumlanrig Castle and Country Estate Manager, said: “We’re excited to bring something a little bit different to our audience this year and, as a world class act, Paul’s stunts are not to be missed.

“Of course, we’ll have lots of Fair favourites on the entertainment line-up this year too from the comical and educational sheep show and horse whisperer Grant Basin, to our very own David Lisett and Lee Hartis conducting the Gun Dog display.”

Other activities across the weekend include Elite Falconry displays, Borderlines fishing demos, Stars Dog Agility and Terrier Racing as well as a free kid’s activity zone from Team Challenge and an array of craft, food and drink trade stalls.

Galloway Country Fair takes place on Saturday 17 August (10am-6pm) and Sunday 18 August (10am-5pm).Tickets are £14 for adults, £5 for children aged under 16 years, £10 for concessions and £32 for a family pass (two adults and two children). Under-fives go free.

If you’re a fan of camping or glamping, you can enjoy the full weekend of the Fair with the additional option of a one, two or three night stay. Pitch a tent or park a caravan in a green field just a short walk from the showground and Drumlanrig Castle itself. Water, portable toilets and showers are all available on-site, and dogs are welcome.

Tickets are available now online at www.gallowaycountryfair.co.uk, to book a camping spot please contact info@drumlanrigcastle.co.uk.

Visit www.gallowaycountryfair.co.uk for further information and keep up to date with the latest news, or check out @GallowayCountryFair on Facebook and @GCF_Drumlanrig on Twitter.