East Haugh House collaborates with the ‘Harrods of the North’ on exclusive getaway package

TWO family-run businesses in Perthshire have collaborated to offer a luxury package of a “gift of a getaway” to Perthshire.

Award-winning hotel and restaurant East Haugh House, in Pitlochry, has launched an exclusive “Shop, Dine & Stay” package in partnership with The House of Bruar.

Included in this luxury package is a £75 voucher to indulge in some retail therapy at The House of Bruar, often referred to as “Harrods of the North”, located just a 10-minute drive from East Haugh House.

The packages offers the opportunity to spend a leisurely afternoon browsing The House of Bruar’s vast array of stunning ladies and menswear clothing, as well as beautiful gifts, plus its huge food hall and gallery, before returning for a delicious meal and overnight stay at East Haugh House.

This exclusive package costs £350 and includes: