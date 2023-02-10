Don’t miss the SSDA Annual Conference

THE South of Scotland Destination Alliance (SSDA) is the strategic destination management and marketing organisation for the South of Scotland, encompassing Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.

After a successful 2022 conference, the SSDA looks forward to welcoming you all back again as we host our second annual conference, taking place at Peebles Hydro on Tuesday 14 March.

It’s an exciting opportunity to: spend the day with industry leaders; catch up on all the developments at SSDA; meet our new CEO, David Hope-Jones; participate in workshops; and network till you drop.

New for this year is an evening networking dinner. There is also a range of sponsorship opportunities available to suit all budgets. Check out all the conference details.

To learn more about sponsorship, email membership manager Suzanne Ezzion on suzanne@ssdalliance.com

