Aultguish Inn installs ‘wilderness’ electric charger

THE Aultguish Inn at Garve in Wester Ross has installed “one of the most remote electric vehicle (EV) charging points in the UK”.

The move comes after a survey found that 34% of EV owners would go on more staycations if they had more confidence in the availability of charging points.

Ian Exworth, head of Direct Line EV insurance, which installed the charging point at the inn, said: “EVs are becoming increasingly popular, but people still have concerns over accessing the whole of the UK.

“It is our job to help reassure people that they do not have to be anxious about driving electric, even to incredibly remote locations.

“We want to help bust myths and give people peace of mind on the roads this summer.

“It’s time to make electric easy for all drivers to have and understand.”

Dragos Floria, owner of the Aultguish Inn, added: “We often find our guests asking for the whereabouts of the nearest charging point during their stay because they’re worried about running out of battery.

“That’s why we’re absolutely delighted that Direct Line got in touch with us to install a wilderness charging point.

“We hope it will encourage even more guests to explore the idyllic Highlands.

“The inn has provided a stopping post for all travellers on the road from Inverness to the north west of Scotland and the Outer Hebrides for hundreds of years.

“With an EV charger we will be all set to let the next generation of travellers explore the wonders of Scotland.”

