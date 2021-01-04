All aboard Scotland’s first hydrogen train

SCOTLAND’S first hydrogen-powered train has been given the green signal.

An old passenger train will be fitted with a hydrogen fuel cell at the Bo’ness & Kinneil Railway.

The train is due to go on show at the United Nations’ climate change conference in Glasgow in November.

Scotland aims to have no carbon dioxide emissions from its passengers trains by 2035.

Scottish transport secretary Michael Matheson said the hydrogen project could also help old carriages and trains to be brought back into use.

