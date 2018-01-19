Steading development could be an ideal second home

Posted on

An attractive contemporary two-bedroom house within an exceptional, high quality B listed steading development is now available.

Ochil, at 10 The Steading, Cupar, has been brought to the market by Galbraith.

Offering immaculately presented accommodation, Ochil is an attractive contemporary house within an exceptional, high quality B listed steading development.

With one reception room and two bedrooms, there are private front and rear gardens.

Ochil forms part of a high quality, environmentally sustainable development of fifteen superb unique rural properties.

Of a beautiful stone construction with traditional red pantile roof the accommodation is very well presented and deceptively spacious. With lovely sitting room and dining kitchen on the ground floor, along with shower room and spacious hall, there are two good well proportioned bedrooms on the first floor along with bathroom.

Ideally suited as a second home and with a proven track record as a holiday let, the house benefits from double glazing and heating/hot water provided by ground source heat pump.

There is under-floor heating to the ground floor. Immaculate and contemporary, Ochil has a lovely feel offering comfortable living space of real charm.

Ochil is a delightful house within an exceptional steading development lying a short distance to the east of the small town of Newburgh in Fife.

Quietly positioned within the attractive courtyard, the house faces south-west and offers charming accommodation of a high quality. Within comfortable walking distance of the town, Newburgh is becoming known as a centre for creative arts and offers an excellent range of local facilities and amenities as well as a thriving small close-knit ‘village’ community.

The Parkhill development occupies a charming elevated position on the southern banks of the River Tay and is surrounded by some particularly fine countryside.

With a lovely mix of farmland, hill and river the result is an excellent choice for the outdoor enthusiast with walking, cycling, riding, sailing and golf all readily available. Golfers are especially well catered for with Newburgh affording rapid access to the likes of St. Andrews and Ladybank in Fife as well as Gleneagles to the west.

The Old Course at St Andrews and the Championship Course at Carnoustie both regularly host the British Open. In terms of days out the beautiful hills of highland Perthshire and pretty Angus glens are well within striking distance, and for skiers Glenshee is just over an hour to the north. There are excellent sandy beaches at St Andrews, Elie and Tentsmuir with the pretty fishing villages of Fife’s East Neuk about a forty minute drive to the south-east.

The selling agents are looking for offers over £165,000.

For further information, click HERE.