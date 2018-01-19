Tuned in for new appointments at the Royal Scottish National Orchestra

Posted on

The Royal Scottish National Orchestra has made two major appointments.

The orchestra has appointed Paul Philbert as its new principal timpani and Luis Eisen as associate principal bassoon, writes Stacey Wylie.

Paul Philbert, originally from London, will be joining RSNO as principal timpani (kettledrum).

Having studied at Purcell School and Trinity College, Philbert has had a successful career and will be joining from the Orchestra of Opera North where he had been principal for the past three years.

Paul said: ‘I couldn’t be more honoured and delighted to be joining such a wonderful and welcoming ensemble. The warmth of the RSNO made me feel at home instantly, and I look forward to many years of magnificent music-making with this marvellous orchestra!’

He will be succeeding former RSNO Principal Timpani Martin Gibson, who was with the RSNO for 36 years when he retired in February last year.

Having taken his music all over the world, including America and New Zealand, Philbert will be moving to Glasgow in April.

The RSNO’s new associate principal bassoon Luis Eisen has been Principal Bassoon at the Staatsorchester Oldenburg since 2014.

eplacing Rosina Alter, who left the RSNO in 2016, Eisen has performed with an array of ensembles, including the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.

Luis said: ‘I’m incredibly happy to join the RSNO – from the first moment I felt a special connection to this very passionate orchestra.

‘I very much enjoyed the performances in my trial period and I am absolutely thrilled to become a member of this prestigious ensemble.’

Peter Oundjian, RSNO music director said: ‘It gives me great pleasure to announce the appointments of Paul and Luis to the RSNO. Their musicianship and personalities make a perfect fit for us and I look forward to working with them.

‘Furthermore, I would like to extend my deep appreciation to Martin and Rosina for each of their many years of dedicated service.’