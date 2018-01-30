Retirement to a countryside village is now a realistic option at Auchlochan

Posted on

Have you ever wanted to wake up to stunning views every day, living in a picturesque retirement community set in 50 acres of beautiful Lanarkshire countryside?

Auchlochan Garden Village is the ideal choice for those looking to relax into retirement living and enjoy the view.

With retirement potentially lasting 30 years or more, it’s so important to make sure that the place you decide to live is the right choice for you.

Such a momentous decision often comes with a non-negotiable wish list.

Do you want to be within easy reach of a major city to see family and friends, for example?

Or would you prefer a seaside or rural location?

If you crave the latter then a retirement spent in the middle of the Scottish countryside with a magnificent walled garden and 50-acre estate to enjoy, might be the perfect option for you.

This is undoubtedly one of the major perks of making a home in one of Auchlochan’s retirement living properties, residents are always quick to point out how much they enjoy waking up to a view of rolling hills, a picturesque loch and a blossoming garden right on their doorstep.

Retirement living complexes are becoming an increasingly popular choice for retirees for many reasons, not just the freedom to enjoy stunning grounds without the hassle of upkeep and maintenance.

A key benefit is the strong sense of community. For people thinking about this next step in their lives, it is important to find a community where the facilities on offer are a perfect fit for them. At Auchlochan there are all sorts of activities to help residents enjoy their retirement.

With access to an on-site bistro and hairdresser, as well as a whole host of clubs and social groups – such as bowls, fishing, choir and regular trips out and about – Auchlochan caters for people with a wide variety of tastes and interests.

Auchlochan also offers properties to suit every taste and budget, from studio flats to larger apartments and even cottages, giving you the perfect rural idyll without ever having to feel isolated.

They also offer flexibility of living through rental, purchase and even joint purchase packages.

Finally, if you’re planning your forever home then you want to be somewhere that gives you peace of mind and security for the future.

Retirement living usually comes with comprehensive provision of care, available as and when you need it.

When you move into a location built with retirees in mind, all the factors you may be considering will already have been addressed – alongside some you may not have even thought of!

Whatever a relaxing and rewarding retirement looks like to you, make sure your wish list includes somewhere that measures up now and in the future, then relax and enjoy. You’ve earned it!

