Former merchant’s home will suit a family down to a tea

A beautiful detached house in a Scottish Borders village is now for sale.

Brought to the market by Knight Frank, this is a five bedroom house in The Green, Wetheral, Carlisle.

It is an exceptional village residence in the Eden Valley with four reception rooms, five bedrooms, two bathrooms, study/bedroom six, kitchen/breakfast room and utility room.

Eden Mount was designed and built for a wealthy tea merchant in 1872.

It is constructed of brick under a slate roof and incorporates contrasting stone quoins and detailed carvings at the margins and around the windows.

The house has been well-maintained and is in good condition providing adaptable family accommodation over three floors. Of particular note are the well-proportioned reception rooms and the large kitchen/breakfast room with its central island and dining area.

On the first floor access to the bedrooms, some of which have views of Blencathra are accessed from a large, well-lit landing.

Eden Mount has a mainly easterly aspect with the majority of the garden lying either side of the drive which leads to the front door on its eastern side.

The lawns extend around Eden Mount to the south where they are surrounded by well-stocked borders and where there is a terraced seating area. Beside the front drive is a double garage.

Also available to purchase is The Retreat, a two bedroom cottage that adjoins Eden Mount at the back of the property. It is accessed from a separate driveway and has its own parking area for several vehicles.

The accommodation is on two floors and includes an entrance hallway, living room, kitchen, two bedrooms, bathroom and separate WC. It has its own central heating system and electricity supply.

The agents are looking for offers in excess of £850,000.

