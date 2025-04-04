Remote off-grid home on Knoydart peninsula with its own private beach hits the market

Looking for some peace and quiet? Well this incredible off the grid home on Knoydart peninsula, complete with its own beach, might just be for you.

Doune Bay Lodge, in the Scottish Highlands, has stunning views over the Sound of Sleat to the Isle of Skye – and the UK’s remotest pub is your local.

You won’t have to worry about power cuts, because the five-bedroom home is completely powered from a solar PV and micro hydro system.

To access the extremely remote home, you need to catch the ferry from Mallaig to Inverie, followed by a 5.5 mile drive on the only road on Knoydart and then a short 1km walk on a track.

The current owners also have their own boat for direct access, with moorings and access to a pier, slipway and commercial sized boat shed.

Nestled on the picturesque cove, Doune Bay Lodge is set within around two acres of its own land which includes the shorefront.

It’s on sale for £395,000 with Savills. Also being offered for sale is neighbouring property Dun Ban, currently a full time residence for the owners in an equally spectacular setting.

‘Doune Bay Lodge offers a rare experience to own not only a beautiful property but a way of life that is difficult to match,’ property agent Iona Lamont said. ‘The scenery is absolutely breathtaking.’

Knoydart is home to around 100 people. Well known for being home to the remotest pub in mainland Britain, life on Knoydart centres around the community in Inverie which has a lively pub, restaurants, post office and a primary school.

The community hall offers frequent live bands and events, with further amenities including community shop, pottery and tea room, local brewery and community library.

‘Nestled on the picturesque cove of Doune Bay, on the western shore of the breathtaking Knoydart Peninsula, the sale of Doune Bay Lodge is a rarely available opportunity to acquire a turnkey property in a spectacular setting on its own beach,’ say agents Savills.

‘The property is set within around two acres of its own land, which includes the shorefront.

‘A lifestyle property such as Doune Bay Lodge would also not be complete without its own boathouse, offering the ideal storage space for water-based activities. A 10m coded faster charter boat; dingy, 8-seater car and quad are all available by further negotiation.’

