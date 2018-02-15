Owning a home on an island is no longer pie in the Skye

Posted on

Island living on Skye is a step closer with this impressive two-storey property for sale.

Bell Ingram present to the market 1 Earlish, a property at the north end of Skye. It offers spacious and flexible accommodation which would be ideal as a family home or is suitable for use as a bed and breakfast.

From the main door you enter the hallway which has a lovely floor to ceiling window letting in plenty of natural light, a wooden floor and doors to the lounge, kitchen, bathroom and family room. A double cupboard offers ample storage and a staircase with wooden balustrade runs to the upper floor.

The lounge is a bright room with lovely sea views. It has a feature stone fireplace housing a multi-fuel stove. Glazed French doors open to the dining room overlooking the rear garden. From the dining room doors lead to the kitchen and also to a useful office and workshop.

The bathroom has a three piece suite in cream and is partially tiled. There is a shower attachment over the bath.

The kitchen has a range of floor and wall units with oak fronts and oak effect trim and granite effect work surfaces with tiling to splashbacks. There is an electric oven with ceramic hob and extractor over and also ample space for a dining table.

The utility room follows on from the kitchen and houses the washing machine, tumble dryer and fridge freezer.

A WC/wet room is also on the ground floor and offers a corner shower.

From the kitchen a door leads back through to the family room and then to the sun lounge. Both rooms have superb views over Loch Snizort and the Minch. The sun lounge has patio doors which lead to a side sun terrace.

A staircase leads to the upper floor and four bedrooms, three of which are en-suite. All of the bedrooms are of a good size with built in wardrobes and either sea or rural views. The en-suites are all partially tiled, one has a bath and all have walk in shower cabinets.

1 Earlish is a modern four bedroom property set in a most enviable position overlooking Uig Bay on the Trotternish Peninsula at the northern end of the Isle of Skye. Set in an elevated position 1 Earlish is in an enviable position with Uig and Portree being easily accessible.

Portree is the largest town on Skye in the Inner Hebrides. There is a primary and secondary school which are served by bus and numerous shops including a large supermarket. There is a doctors, dentist and vet. Portree has a harbour, fringed by cliffs, with a pier designed by Thomas Telford. It boasts excellent leisure facilities including a swimming pool, pony-trekking and boat cruises

Portree is also the cultural hub for Skye and one of its main attractions, the award-winning Aros Centre, runs regular theatre, concerts and film screenings.

Uig, one mile north has the busy ferry terminal with sailings to the Outer Hebrides. There is a coffee shop, restaurant and pottery and also a local brewery.

The agents will consider offers in the region of £350,000.

Click HERE for more details.