Natural light adds an air of tranquility to Perthshire property

A lovely three-bedroom bungalow situated in a peaceful location is currently on the market.

Schiehallion in Aberfeldy is situated in a peaceful location near to the end of a cul-de-sac and offers beautifully presented accommodation with high quality, tasteful fixtures and fittings.

Brought to the market by Galbraith, the house is naturally light throughout and offers tranquility and privacy with wonderful views over Weem Rock and Schiehallion.

On entering the property into the vestibule with part glazed door and wooden flooring which leads to the hallway with all accommodation off.

The sitting room is a cosy, bright and welcoming space, with feature wood burning stove, wood flooring and ample space for dining, on open plan to the kitchen.

This room offers a wonderful space to relax or entertain and has been tastefully designed by the current owners. The kitchen is of modern design and has a good range of white wall and base units, integrated dishwasher, fridge and electric hob with gas oven.

There is a further cupboard which currently houses a washer/ dryer and the boiler and a door allows access to the garden from here. There are two generous sized double bedrooms and a further single bedroom all of which have fitted wardrobes.

The family bathroom has a bath with shower over, large vanity unit with hand basin, WC and a heated chrome towel rail. The property offers ample storage with a double cupboard located within the hallway.

The garden grounds wrap around the property and are mostly laid to lawn with a selection of trees and mature shrubs. The garden to the rear is fully enclosed making it secure for children and pets. There is a lovely stone terrace to the rear from where to enjoy the summer sun and the views of the hills beyond.

To the front is a drive with ample parking space for several cars and a further area of lawn bordered by trees. There is a shed within the garden offering further storage.

The historic town of Aberfeldy offers a selection of restaurants, coffee shops, independent retailers, banks, supermarket, nursery, primary and secondary schooling at the well regarded Breadalbane Academy, doctors, dentist and veterinary practices.

Aberfeldy is also home to The Birks Cinema and the town provides many facilities for young families and children with Victoria Park only a short walk from the town centre. The Breadalbane Community Campus which is a local community hub offers an excellent range of facilities, including a swimming pool, fitness classes, sports hall, gym, squash courts and a range of conference, events and meeting facilities.

On the edge of Aberfeldy are the Birks of Aberfeldy, a natural gorge with a wonderful circular walk where a variety of mixed woodland can be found, together with the Falls of Moness which tumble through the gorge. The area has an excellent range of diversity with dramatic heather mountains, rolling hills and pasture.

The agents are looking for offers over £250,000.

