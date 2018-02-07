Flexible living accommodation in a bespoke modern country house

Posted on

A bespoke modern country house within a beautiful rural setting in Perthshire is now on the market.

Balgreen is finished to a high standard. This family home balances flexible living accommodation with excellent reception space including two reception rooms, attractive dining kitchen, four double bedrooms (two en suite) and family bathroom.

The grounds extend to approximately 1.75 acres, with lovely garden, double garage and summerhouse.

Presented to the market by Galbraith, Balgreen balances flexible living accommodation with excellent reception space to meet the needs of modern family living.

The accommodation is over two floors. The ground floor comprises entrance vestibule, reception hall, dining kitchen, lounge, double bedroom, shower room, garden room, utility room, WC, workshop, double garage and garden.

The first floor features the master bedroom (en-suite), two further bedrooms, family bathroom and study/library.

The garden and grounds extend to approximately 1.75 acres and are predominately down to lawn with a range of mature trees, shrubs and bushes with a selection of herbaceous borders and an enclosed vegetable garden. To the west is an area of grass which extends to approximately 0.7 acres which could be utilised as a paddock if required.

The local area has a lot to offer with a wide variety of outdoor pursuits such as walking, cycling and climbing. There are numerous opportunities locally for shooting, stalking and fishing. The area is home to a number of golf courses, with the championship course at Rosemount being just a 10 minute drive away and the world famous St Andrews, Carnoustie and Gleneagles all be accessible in under an hour by car.

The town of Blairgowrie sits approximately 10 minutes by car to the north-east of Balgreen and provides a wide array of independent retailers, supermarkets, banks, cottage hospital, doctors and dental practices as well as a leisure centre.

The city of Perth is approximately half an hour by car to the south and offers a good range of city amenities including railway and bus stations.

Primary schooling is provided at nearby Murthly Primary School which is approximately three miles away. Murthly plays host to a village store, popular bar and restaurant. Secondary schooling is available in Blairgowrie with a number of private schools in the area including Craigclowan and Ardveck preparatory schools, Glenalmond College, Strathallan, Kilgraston, Morrison’s Academy and the High School of Dundee.

The agents will consider offers over £650,000.

