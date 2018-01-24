Make your home at this exclusive waterfront development

Posted on

Stunning scenery is on offer at terraced properties in Lochview at the Taymouth Marina by Aberfeldy.

Presented by Rettie, and set amidst a dramatic and unspoiled landscape, Kenmore is a long-established destination for outdoor enthusiasts, as well as those seeking a serene, yet accessible, getaway in the Scottish Highlands.

A charming conservation village, situated on the Eastern periphery of Loch Tay, it has earnt regional renown and offers range of amenities, including a local store, the Kenmore Hotel and facilities at the Taymouth Castle Estate and Taymouth Marina itself.

The pristine upland scenery which abounds Loch Tay is revered for its natural beauty, with the infamous Ben Lawers looming over the Northern shore, much of which is designated as a National Nature Reserve. There are a plethora of footpaths, mountain biking trails and bridle tracks to explore the area, many of which are within easy reach of Taymouth Marina.

Taymouth Marina has received acclaim, both nationally and internationally, for its design concept, which has been awarded the prestigious International Property Design Award for the Best Commercial Redevelopment in the UK and Ireland.

The marina has been unreservedly regenerated into a premium lochside enclave, incorporating leisure activities, a stylish bar and restaurant and a highly individual sauna facility, The Hotbox. It has risen to pre-eminence for water-sports on Loch Tay, offering canoeing, kayaking, paddle boarding, sailing and motor boating.

The homes at Lochview are afforded a unique relationship with Taymouth Marina, offering resident’s benefits including reduced annual membership of The Hotbox and a managed lettings service for those who wish to rent out their property.

Nestled against the hillside, which rises above the Marina, the properties are the epitome of exceptional contemporary design and specification.

Each individual home been designed with innovation and attention-to-detail by the highly-regarded architectural practice, McKenzie Strickland Associates.

The properties have been specifically conceptualised to share in the advantage of the exquisite natural surroundings, with extensive glazing, large balconies and individual privacy, to preserve the serenity of the setting.

Aptly named Lochview, the outlook is dominated by the resplendent waters of Loch Tay and the impressive valley beyond, with its canopy of mesmerising woodland, of ever-changing colour.

Each property has a fixed price of £285,000.

