All the comforts you’ll need for 21st century living – including a hydrotherapy pool

An outstanding hi-spec country property with grazing land and wonderful views is now for sale.

Presented to the market by Galbraith, Roseking Hall, in Kirkbuddo, near Forfar, has been carefully upgraded and extended by the current owners.

Roseking Hall is of an attractive stone exterior under a slated roof, with areas of timber cladding, the extensive, spacious accommodation has a superb contemporary feel with wood burning stoves, bi-folding doors and under floor heating in the impressive vaulted double height dining room and also the family room.

The ground floor comprises generous reception room space with sitting room, family room, dining hall and conservatory along with kitchen, family bathroom, two bedroom (one with en-suite shower room) and entrance vestibule.

There is also direct internal access to the garage / utility room which, subject to all relevant consents being obtained, could readily be converted to offer additional living space or a large kitchen / breakfast room.

Above the original section of the house and accessed via a staircase off the front hall is a further bedroom and excellent attic room offering plentiful storage.

Above the family room / garage, accessed via a separate staircase off the dining hall are two further bedrooms together with a shower room.

To the rear of the house with access from the family room, dining hall and corridor off the kitchen, is a stunning purpose built covered decked entertainment area with seating zone, state of the art hydrotherapy pool and hot tub (both of which are available to purchase by way of separate negotiation).

There is a further decked barbeque area to the rear of the family room.

Roseking Hall stands in extensive enclosed gardens and grounds extending to approximately 2.74 acres and well suited for pony / sheep grazing.

Adjacent to the house is a ruined steading building on which change of use to a three bed dwelling house was granted.

Roseking Hall stands in a delightful quiet rural setting, surrounded by some exceptional countryside and with wonderful far reaching views over fields and farmland.

Set in generous grounds extending to approximately 2.74 acres in total, and benefitting from high levels of privacy and seclusion, Roseking Hall is centrally located within the county of Angus and enjoys easy access into the local county market town of Forfar which offers a good range of local facilities.

The agents will consider offers over £495,000.

