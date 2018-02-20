Luxury and quality are at the heart of prime development in Edinburgh

Posted on

A sweeping crescent offering some of Edinburgh’s most sought-after new homes is finally available for reservations.

CALA Homes is inviting home buyers to experience the luxury of its new development – The Crescent – on an appointment-only basis at a temporary sales office in the heart of the capital.

Sales consultants will be on hand to talk prospective buyers through every detail of the landmark new addition to the city’s World Heritage Site, including bespoke features of each apartment.

An exciting plot selector features key images including the iconic views afforded from each apartment, virtual experiences and information on each home.

Also featured is a fully integrated model allowing prospective buyers to immerse themselves fully in The Crescent – as well as a feel for what it’s like from a relaxed environment away from the current construction site.

Phillip Hogg, sales and marketing director for CALA Homes (East), said: ‘We’re understandably excited about The Crescent and can’t wait for the first customers to get their eyes on some of the fantastic features of the apartments.

‘The plot selector captures the feel of each apartment in impressive detail, while our sales consultants will be on hand to ensure that everything is explained clearly.

‘It’s been a pleasure to work on a project in such a prestigious location and I can’t wait for people to come and see it for themselves. It is a one-of-a-kind development.

‘We’d urge those interested to book an appointment as soon as possible, as we’re experiencing extremely high demand and interest.’

The Crescent is located on a World Heritage Site in the grounds of the William Playfair-designed Donaldson’s College, one of the city’s most iconic locations.

A variety of spacious two and three-bedroom homes will be available for reservation in the first phase of the development and range from £950,000-£1,925,000 in price.

Acclaimed architect, Richard Murphy OBE, has created an impressive, sweeping crescent of glass-fronted, contemporary residences which complement the neighbouring, A-listed Playfair building.

Phillip added: ‘It’s a unique opportunity to buy a home in one of the most recognisable and upmarket developments in the capital. The Crescent is set in some of the most desirable grounds in Edinburgh, yet is minutes away from a city centre rich with culture.

‘The interiors are particularly impressive, because of the enhanced height of the most spectacular rooms. That lends the apartments real style. It also means they are extremely bright spaces with panoramic views of the Donaldson’s building itself and across Edinburgh’s renowned skyline.

‘On top of that, the high-end fittings and finishes throughout will ensure the sense of luxury is a constant of these properties.’

Construction started on The Crescent in the summer of 2017, including substantial excavations to create an underground car park to ensure the visibility of cars on site is kept to a minimum once it is completed.

The entire design of the development has been sympathetic to its surroundings in Edinburgh’s New Town, with the crescent shape inspired by some of the most impressive streets which form part of the Georgian masterpiece.

The Crescent comprises a range of different apartment styles, including garden flats, duplexes and penthouses.

To enquire about booking an appointment, call 01313 412 667 or click HERE.