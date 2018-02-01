High-quality executive homes being built near St Andrews

Posted on

A superb development of high quality executive detached homes is currently being build in St Andrews.

This five bedroom detached house is for sale at Beley Bridge, and is being sold by Galbraith.

House two at Beley Bridge will offer an exceptional house to be built by Carriden Homes outlined below and shown in more detail on the sales particulars.

The house will benefit from substantial insulation standards to provide high levels of comfort and economy. The running will be further improved with the provision of advanced air source heat systems.

The accommodation will be well planned for modern living and built to high standards with great attention to detail. The purchaser will have the opportunity to choose from a range of high quality kitchens and bathrooms to suit their particular taste.

The images, plans and sales particulars are for illustration purposes only. Please contact the selling agents for more information.

Situated on the edge of the historic hamlet of Dunino, just four miles to the south of St Andrews, the development of just four executive detached homes offers beautiful views of the Fife countryside and coastline.

The ancient and historic university town of St Andrews, is just a short drive to the north of Beley Bridge providing a wonderful cosmopolitan mix of shops, services and amenities. To the east and south is Fife’s glorious coastline with the renowned East Neuk featuring several lovely villages such as Crail, Anstruther and Pittenweem.

The resurgent city of Dundee is within comfortable driving/commuting distance with Edinburgh less than 50 miles to the south.

There are railway stations in Cupar, Ladybank, Leuchars and Markinch.For those seeking outdoor pursuits there are many options with golf, walking, riding, sailing, cycling, fishing and shooting just some of the opportunities available in this stunning part of Fife.

Price: £650,000.

For more details click HERE.