Coastal hotel is a business opportunity not to be missed

Posted on

A fantastic business opportunity for a prominently sited coastal country house hotel with a separate owner’s cottage is now on the market.

Robb Residential present the Abbots Brae Hotel, located in the popular tourist destination of Dunoon, with a solid trading performance and wonderful views across Firth Of Clyde.

Abbots Brae Hotel is a substantial detached house of Victorian origins set in woodland and parkland grounds and providing well-maintained accommodation laid out over three easily managed levels.

An outer canopy porch leads to the entrance vestibule, reception hallway, neat under stairs bar/reception, residents lounge and residents dining room, ground floor bedroom 1 with en suite shower room, residents cloakroom/WC, well-equipped stainless steel commercial kitchen, wash up area, kitchen supplies dry goods and wine stores, preparation and freezer room, rear hall leading to well-equipped house laundry.

A period staircase from the reception hallway to first floor landing leads to bedroom two, with en suite bath and shower room, shelved linen stores, inner hallway to bedroom three with en suite shower room, bedroom four with en suite bathroom.

The second staircase to the second floor leads to four bedrooms all with en suite bathrooms. There is a shelved store off the hallway.

The outbuildings include a general purpose store currently used as drying room, boiler house, two rooms at rear with en suite bathroom currently set up as home office, garage, car port.

The gardens have a mature woodland and parkland grounds, steeper at the front and well stocked with extensive shrub bush and border plants. Trees at the fringes provide extensive shelter and privacy as well as interest and amenity. The rear gardens level out and are laid to grass, there are a number of ancient native trees under planted with rhododendrons, spring bulbs and numerous bamboo stands.

The hotel business has been well run by the present owners since 2015. High standards, good food, fine wines and a warm welcome has allowed the business to develop and build a clientele which return to the hotel on an annual basis to stay.

The present owners have managed Abbots Brae to ensure a comfortable lifestyle work/life balance. Future owners will have the opportunity to do likewise or to focus energy entirely on increasing the trading performance and profitability.

Bookings for the forthcoming season and further information on the trading figures are available on request for interested parties, following a viewing and receipt of formal solicitor notification of interest.

The cottage is a detached bungalow situated within the grounds next to the hotel. The house is of cream coloured painted render finish under a tiled roof and provides generous accommodation.

The cottage is currently used as dedicated owners accommodation although if the owners are living off site then the house could easily increase the business enterprise by being used as holiday letting accommodation with catering provided from the hotel.

Abbots Brae Hotel is situated at West Bay which is just to the south of the popular Cowal peninsula tourist destination of Dunoon.

The hotel and owners house enjoy an elevated coastal and woodland situation from which both enjoy fine easterly seascape views out across the firth of Clyde towards Gourock.

Despite its fine country and coastal setting the centre of the bustling town of Dunoon is only about one mile to the north. Dunoon is the main town of the Cowal Peninsula and has a complete range of shopping, leisure and professional services. The town has a good range of welcoming pubs and restaurants, a theatre, cinema, swimming pool and leisure centre.

Sea fishing is available on the Firth of Clyde and it is possible to fish for salmon and sea trout by permit on some of the rivers and lochs of the district.

Some of the local estates can, by arrangement, offer rough and commercial shooting as well as opportunities to stalk for roe, sika and red deer.

The area is renowned for its spectacular scenery and wildlife. There are near endless walks, hill climbs and quiet country roads offering wonderful rambling and cycling country.

The agents will consider offers over £499,000.

For more details, click HERE.