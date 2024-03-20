Photo Essay: Dunbar’s Close

Did you know that there is a secret garden, hidden right in the heart of Edinburgh? Photography intern Rachel Bolton pops along to see what she can find…

I visited Dunbar’s Close, one of Edinburgh’s best kept secrets – a small, yet beautiful garden that looks onto Calton Hill and the Observatory.

Shooting mostly on my 18-130mm lens, I had a walk around the garden, taking inspiration from the interesting classical forms that the hedges and flowers created.

Although gloomy, there were lots of colours on display from a wide range of different plants and flowers dotted around the garden.

It was nice to see that the wildlife was also enjoying the calm and quiet atmosphere of the garden, allowing me to capture two Magpie’s enjoying their afternoon.

It’s always nice to find somewhere that is abundant in plants and wildlife, even when it is hidden, right within the centre of the city.