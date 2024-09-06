New ‘Inspector Rebus’ play comes to Scotland

Sir Ian Rankin’s ‘Rebus’ detective novels have been translated into 36 languages and adapted for radio, the stage and the screen.

Now, following the success of the latest BBC TV series, a new play featuring the much-loved detective is hitting theatres across Scotland and the UK.

Rebus: A Game Called Malice, a stage production by Sir Ian Rankin and Simon Reade, will be showing at Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre from 10-14 September and will continue on to Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre and Glasgow’s The Pavilion, before heading south to England and completing its run at Lighthouse, Poole on 30 November.

The play, which stars Gray O’Brien from Coronation Street, Abigail Thaw from Endeavour and Billy Hartman from Emmerdale, centres around a murder mystery game.

The setting? Naturally, John Rebus’ home city of Edinburgh takes centre stage. A dinner party in an Auld Reekie mansion concludes with the murder mystery, created by the hostess. A murder needs to be solved. But the guests have secrets of their own which are threatened by the very game they are playing. Among the guests of course is Inspector Rebus, played by O’Brien. There are suspects, clues and danger and a shocking discovery sends this game called ‘Malice’ hurtling towards its thrilling conclusion.

The 12-venue production will unfold under the creative eye of Loveday Ingram whose previous directing credits include Dinner with Groucho (Dublin Theatre Festival, Belfast International Festival and Arcola Theatre), The Girl on the Train (Salisbury Playhouse), The Rover (RSC) and Fatal Attraction (UK tour). Additional directing credits include the original assistant director for Mamma Mia!.

Tickets for Rebus: A Game Called Malice are available for purchase online. (Links below).

The Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, 10-14 September.

His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, 16-21 September.

Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow, 23-27 September.

Running time: 1 hr 45 minutes (including interval);

Evenings 7.30pm / Matinees 2.30pm.