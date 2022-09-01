Young Islanders’ Network launched

CHILDREN and young people from Scotland’s islands will be sharing their views through a new Young Islanders’ Network (YIN), which was launched yesterday.

The YIN has been set up as part of the Scottish Government’s national islands plan.

The network will help to share young people’s views on how the plan is implemented.

Ministers teamed up with national youth work organisation Youth Scotland to set up the YIN.

Mike Strang, chief executive at Youth Scotland, said: “Through our work with young people across Scotland, we know the power of youth voice and the issues young people feel strongly about.

“Now, through the YIN, we have a fantastic opportunity to listen to young people and work with them and Scottish Government to build an inclusive and meaningful community, recognising both the diversity and commonalities of our vibrant island communities.

“Youth Scotland has historically had great representation in our membership from Scotland’s island communities, and this partnership with young islanders and the Scottish Government only strengthens their access to quality youth work and how they can directly interact with the national islands plan building a brighter, greener more inclusive future for young islanders.”

