Take six minutes from your day to help save the planet

Got a spare six minutes to save the planet? With a climate crisis looming, every second counts.

Edinburgh businesses and artists are being invited to give just a few minutes of their time to share their top tips for sustainability at a special Let’s Talk Waste event in the capital later this month.

Run by The Leith Collective, crafters, makers, artists and business owners will come together on Thursday 20 February to discuss ways in which they are reducing their waste and making a difference.

Taking place at Ocean Terminal, the evening will feature a diverse range of speakers; from a craftsman who creates unique works of art from items otherwise destined for landfill, to an accountant who has transformed his office into a completely paperless environment.

The event is part of The Leith Collective’s ongoing Plastic Resolution 2020 campaign which aims to encourage people to reuse, recycle and upcycle everyday items.

Event organiser and founder of The Leith Collective, Sara Thomson, said: ‘I’m a big believer that knowledge is power, and that by sharing inspirational stories and exchanging top tips in this accessible, easy-to-digest six minute format, everyone can learn something new, and together we can make a massive difference.’

Let’s Talk Waste will take place at The Image Collective Gallery, Ocean Terminal, on Thursday 20 February, 6-8.30pm. Refreshments will be provided.

Businesses, artists and makers are invited to book a six minute slot at the event and share their top tips for reducing waste. Slots are free of charge but availability is limited. To reserve a spot email info@theleithcollective.com.

The event is free for anyone to attend but space is limited. To reserve a place head to www.facebook.com/leithcollective.

The Leith Collective comprises more than 90 artists and makers from all over Scotland, brought together by a common aim to reuse, recycle, reclaim and resell items that may otherwise have been destined for landfill.

Based at the Ocean Terminal shopping centre, Edinburgh, the retail space has evolved into a hub of creativity, regularly playing host to a range of inspiring workshops designed to support the local community, with the ultimate aim of creating a sustainable future for all.

Visit www.theleithcollective.com