Fringe sell-out Fox-tot! ready to entertain children

Scottish Opera’s hit show Fox-tot!, a new opera for children aged 12 to 24 months, returns this spring for a tour around Scotland, following a five star run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019.

Composed by Lliam Paterson, directed by Scottish Opera staff director Roxana Haines and designed by Giuseppe and Emma Belli, the show aims to stimulate the curiosity of Scottish Opera’s wee-est audience members with an interactive set they are encouraged to explore and play in.

The 45-minute show for toddlers is an engaging mix of music and puppetry, performed by mezzo-soprano and former Scottish Opera Emerging Artist Bethan Langford, and countertenor Daniel Keating-Roberts. They are joined by cellist Laura Sergeant and percussionists Michael D Clark and Darren Gallacher.

Sung in English, Fox-tot! tells the story of a little fox sent on an adventure to explore the world and step into the footsteps of other creatures, including a cat, a butterfly and a frog. But, as Mother Vixen guides her cub’s journey, will the little one discover what it takes to become an excellent fox?

Scottish Opera’s director of outreach and education, Jane Davidson, said: ‘Fox-Tot! is a real treat for small eyes and ears as toddlers are welcomed into the magical, autumnal world of Fox and his friends. As much fun for the adults as for the little ones, this is one of those rare occasions when everyone can enjoy a shared musical experience that works equally well as a miniature one-act opera as it does a leafy playground full of tactile toys and intriguing sounds.’

Fox-tot! is supported by Scottish Opera’s Education Angels, New Commissions Circle, Forteviot Charitable Trust, Jimmie Cairncross Charitable Trust and Thomson Charitable Trust. This project is also part of a Royal and Derngate-led consortium inspiring and supporting the creation of new musicals and operas.

Fox-tot! will be performed at: Beacon Arts Centre, Greenock; Perth Theatre, Perth; Cowdray Hall, Aberdeen; Bonar Hall, Dundee and Eden Court Theatre, Inverness from Friday 20 March to Saturday 4 April.

For more information on the touring show, visit: www.scottishopera.org.uk