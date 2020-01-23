Snowdrop Festival blossoms around Scotland for 2020

Winter will soon give way to spring and snowdrops will bloom across Scotland, carpeting the country with this popular flowering plant.

From 25 January to 11 March, 35 of Scotland’s finest gardens, woodlands, and estates will open their doors for the 14th year of this beloved festival. Properties including the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh; Attadale Gardens in Wester Ross; Culzean Castle & Country Park in South Ayrshire; Dunvegan Castle & Gardens on the Isle of Skye; and Logan Botanic Garden in Stranraer will host over 70 walks, talks and activities to show off swathes of snowdrops to visitors.

Snowdrops first appeared in Scotland in the 18th century. The plant is not native to Britain, but its hardiness and adaptability allows it to thrive in the Scottish climate. Its botanical name is Galanthus, which means milk flower – an apt name for the dainty white flower whose buds look like drops of milk hanging from the stem.

Catherine Erskine, chair of Discover Scottish Gardens and founder of the Snowdrop Festival in Scotland, said: ‘Snowdrops foretell the changing of the seasons and, for many of us, they are a welcome indicator that spring is just around the corner. We are very lucky in Scotland to have such a fantastic climate for snowdrops, with many species flourishing here and creating magnificent displays.

‘Many of the festival venues are in the ground of some of Scotland’s most historic buildings and estates, creating a spectacular sight. We hope the festival will encourage people to go outdoors and discover this beautiful flower alongside Scotland’s stunning gardens.’

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland chief executive, said: ‘The Scottish Snowdrop Festival heralds the start of a new year, encouraging visitors to get out and about to enjoy Scotland’s gardens.

‘Once again some of the country’s finest gardens and estates will be taking part to showcase these beautiful flowers and their tourism offering during the traditionally quieter winter months. At VisitScotland our marketing is focused on sharing the tourism windfall in lesser known parts of Scotland and outwith peak times, so we are delighted to support this fantastic festival.’

The Scottish Snowdrop Festival is organised by Discover Scottish Gardens and supported by VisitScotland. For details of all the gardens and grounds taking part in the event, visit www.visitscotland.com/snowdrop