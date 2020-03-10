Return to nature at a rewilding conference

Rewilding will come under the spotlight at an event exploring the costs and benefits of restoring land to its natural state.

Rewilding – a return to nature is aimed at farmers and estate managers and offers an opportunity to learn about and discuss rewilding with one of the forerunners in the field in the UK.

The Farm Advisory Service (FAS) event, organised by SAC Consulting – part of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), will be hosted by Glenfeshie Estate which featured in the BBC documentary Scotland’s Landscapes.

Thomas MacDonell, director of conservation at Wildland Ltd, will talk about the rewilding vision and journey at Glenfeshie, including examples of what worked well and advice on what could be done differently in less successful areas.

He will also talk about the long-term vision for the transformation towards a wilder environment; the protection and expansion of Caledonian Pinewood; and the change of land use from a predominately sporting estate with a small mixed farm.

Douglas Priest, forestry consultant at SAC Consulting, will talk about native woodland creation and expansion, with a focus on target areas within Cairngorm National Park.

There will also be an opportunity to visit areas which have undergone rewilding and discuss the challenges faced, as well as a Q&A session to raise questions or concerns about the practice.

Douglas said: ‘Rewilding is something that is becoming more popular in land management, particularly on less productive ground.

‘The benefits of a wilder environment may be more difficult to quantify when compared to existing land management practices, however, in the right place, rewilding can provide benefits.

‘The main aim of this meeting is to have a discussion and talk about a type of land management which is likely to become more common in the future.’

The event is being held at Carnachuin, Glenfeshie Estate, on Tuesday 31 March, from 10am to 4.30pm.

Lunch will be provided and attendees are asked to wear suitable outdoor clothing and share 4×4 vehicles for the afternoon visits.

To book a place visit www.fas.scot or call 01463 233 266.