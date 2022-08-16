Red deer project helps count elephants from space

A GLASWEGIAN company that tracked red deer in Scotland is now using its techniques to help protect elephants in Africa.

Eolas Insight uses data from satellites to track the elephants as they roam around a national park in Southern Mozambique.

The business developed its methods during the CivTech programme, when it helped NatureScot – the Scottish Government agency formerly known as Scottish Natural Hertiage – to track red deer.

Its Scottish work combined satellite and aeroplane images, with the aim of replacing more-expensice helicopter counts.

Eolas is working with fellow Glasgow-based technology start-up Omanos Analytics on its African project.

Doug McNeil, Eolas’ managing director, said: “Technology can play a key role in tackling what is arguably the biggest challenge facing humankind – conservation and the climate crisis.

“Detecting animals in satellite imagery will have its place in preservation projects of the future, and we are incredibly excited to be the first UK company to demonstrate this capability.

“It was through the CivTech accelerator experience that we were able to refine this process by working closely with NatureScot to develop the use of satellite imagery to track animals.”

He added: “There are so many hugely powerful new technologies available for environmental professionals and ecologists, however accessing these technologies can be a job in itself.

“At Eolas, we want to take the complexity out of technology and provide invaluable information to our customers.

“Our hope is that we can help them in some small way in their hugely important and timely work.”

