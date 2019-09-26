Partners help children grow nature knowledge

Conservation charity the National Trust for Scotland and supermarket giant Lidl have teamed up to help children build their nature knowledge.

As part of the retailer’s commitment to encouraging Scottish families to lead healthy and active lifestyles, it has partnered with the conservation Trust, the charity that protects Scotland’s national and natural treasures to produce the Lidl Book of Big Adventures.

The autumn edition, which is now available, includes a whole range of accessible ideas to open up the outdoors to families, including tips on where to spot red squirrels, ideas for family hikes amongst amazing autumn colour and challenging children to go on a leaf-spotting adventure.

Mark Bishop, director of customer and cause at the National Trust for Scotland said: ‘As a conservation charity, we’re working hard to connect kids with nature, so that they love it and understand it needs to be protected. There are lots of fun ways for families to get outdoors this autumn, exploring Scotland’s natural treasures.’

The National Trust for Scotland works with hundreds of schools, including Airth Primary, near Falkirk and community groups to give young people the chance to experience the outdoors, learn about Scotland’s stunning wildlife and start to understand what’s involved in its protection.

Combining Lidl’s affordable in-store range, from backpacks to picnic snacks, with the Trust’s places, events and experts, The Lidl Book of Big Adventures provides everything Scottish families need to spend wholesome family time together this Autumn. As part of the scheme, Lidl is also offering a free lunch box for customers who spend over £20 in store.

The new edition of the Lidl Book of Big Adventures is available this week in the retailer’s 99 Scottish stores; at selected National Trust for Scotland properties; and will also be distributed with the National Trust for Scotland’s member magazine.

For information visit www.nts.org.uk/lidl