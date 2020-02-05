Meet Scotland’s growing flamingo population
It isn’t every day you see the silhouette of a Chilean flamingo on the Borders’ horizon.
But thanks to Bird Gardens Scotland, these remarkable birds with their rose-tinged plumage have become residents of the village of Oxton and neighbours to our native species.
The first to hand-rear flamingos in Scotland, and one of just a handful of institutions around the world, specialist bird keepers Owen Joiner and Mark Haillay are hoping to build up a flock of 40 – the minimum required for breeding.
