Meet Scotland’s growing flamingo population

It isn’t every day you see the silhouette of a Chilean flamingo on the Borders’ horizon.

But thanks to Bird Gardens Scotland, these remarkable birds with their rose-tinged plumage have become residents of the village of Oxton and neighbours to our native species.

The first to hand-rear flamingos in Scotland, and one of just a handful of institutions around the world, specialist bird keepers Owen Joiner and Mark Haillay are hoping to build up a flock of 40 – the minimum required for breeding.

