Be for lorne this Valentine’s Day

They say that the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, and with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Aldi’s new Love Heart Lorne sausages are guaranteed to bring a ‘slice’ of romance to the breakfast table.

Aldi has made the perfect addition to a romantic breakfast in partnership with Ayrshire butcher, We hae meat.

Priced at only 99p (150g) these limited-edition lorne sausages have each been made into the shape of a love heart to impress your other half.

The We hae meat Love Heart Lorne is available in all 91 stores across Scotland from Tuesday 11 February.