Literally translated animal names will amuse you

At Scottish Field, we love our animals.

From guinea pigs to cats, from dogs to horses, we adore our creatures. That’s why we smiled when we read the research gathered by dog food company tails.com, which has revealed the literal translations of animals across Asia, Europe and Africa.

It’s definitely changed how we look at every creature and critter!

Through a set of beautifully illustrated maps, you can reimagine what the animal kingdom would look like if these animals lived up to their literally translated names.

Asia

From languages such as Korean, Sindhi and Vietnamese, we’ve reimagined what it would be like if these animals fit their translations.

The literal Vietnamese translation for a Shark is ‘Fat Fish’ and you can see why:

Africa

Using translations from Swahilli, Zulu and Afrikaans, we have found the literal translations for insects, mammals, sea creatures and more!

For example, the translation from the Nigerian language Hausa, refers to donkeys as ambassadors. We like the idea of ‘ambassador’ donkeys roaming the streets.

Europe

These spectacular images feature translations in languages such as German, Norwegian, and Serbian.

You can see why a Hamster would be described as an ‘The Observer’, they are always watching…

