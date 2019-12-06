Two tasty teas that are perfect for winter

A Scottish independent whole leaf tea company have just launched their brand new limited edition Christmas teas for the festive period.

Award-winning Eteaket, based in Edinburgh, have launched Chai A Little Kindness and Let’s Mull it Over.

Eteaket was founded by leaf tea expert Erica Moore who has been ethically sourcing and blending teas since it was founded in 2008 by Erica. She travels the world visiting tea gardens to source and provide the highest quality, award-winning whole leaf tea.

Chai a Little Kindness is a limited edition, priced from £2.50-£15.95.

It is the perfect winter brew. The scent of orange and lemongrass gives this tea a sweet aroma, while the cinnamon bits, ginger and cardamon ensures this brew provides the perfect spice of a chai.

Ingredients are rooibos tea, cinnamon bits, ginger, basil (5%), lemon grass, natural orange-flavouring, cloves, black pepper, cardamom.

Let’s Mull it Over is another limited edition, also priced from £2.50–£15.95.

If you like the taste or smell of mulled wine, then you are in for a treat because this guilt-free (and caffeine free) infusion is a match made in heaven.

To create Let’s Mull it Over, Eteaket, have combined their Cranberry Apple Riot with a liberal sprinkling of apple bits, orange peel and cinnamon sticks, not to mention star anise and cloves for that essential hint of spice.

This brew has a distinctive festive taste with notes of aniseed when drunk on its own as a tea. You can also create a strong brew of this and add it to your mulled wine concoction to make it even more delicious.

Ingredients are Dried apple pieces, hibiscus blossom, elderberries, blueberries, cranberries (cranberries, sugar, anti-caking agent: sunflower oil), rose hip peel, natural flavourings. Apple bits, orange peels, cinnamon sticks, star anise (10%), cloves, orange wedges, pimento, flavouring.

Their limited edition festive teas are available to buy online from Eteaket directly on www.eteaket.co.uk their tea room on Frederick Street and their concept store on Rose Street. Their concept store is also perfect for Christmas shopping, full of your favourite tea, teaware and local artisan gifts.

All of Eteaket’s tea, retail packaging, including their tea bags are completely plastic free.