Highlanders asked to spot red squirrels

CONSERVATIONISTS are asking people in the Highlands to report their red squirrels sightings to help protect the endangered species.

Enviromental charity Trees for Life has been moving red squirrels from around Inverness, Nairn, and other parts of the Inner Moray Firth to areas where they’ve been missing.

Over the past six years, the charity has moved almost 200 squirrels to 10 locations, including Golspie, Kinlochewe, Plockton, Shieldaig, and Spinningdale.

Now, Highlanders are being asked to report both current and historic sightings to the Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels website to see how far the squirrels have spread.

Becky Priestley, red squirrel project manager at Trees for Life, said: “Citizen science is a fantastic way to gather information about wildlife populations, especially across a large area like the Highlands.

“By reporting sightings, local people can provide invaluable information that will help us to ensure a better future for red squirrels.

“By filling the gaps in knowledge about where this endangered species is found, we can create an up-to-date distribution map to use as a baseline for future monitoring and to identify where future releases could make a positive difference.”

