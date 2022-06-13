Glasgow votes for more local nature reserves

COUNCILLORS in Glasgow are to create more local nature reserves (LNRs) and extend some existing sites.

A total of 22 open spaces are poised to be designated as LNRs or have their boundaries extended.

Glasgow currently has 12 LNRs, which together cover 522 hectares.

The vote by the local council’s city administration committee will add more than 250 hectares to the total.

Areas including Castlemilk, Drumchapel, Easterhouse, Firhill, Govan, and Petershill will gain LNRs.

Councillor Angus Millar said: “Glasgow has such a rich natural environment – with a mix of peatlands, wetlands, forestry and other habitats – which is potentially unique for an urban area.

“By bringing more of the city’s open spaces into our LNR system, we can make the most of Glasgow’s natural world by protecting biodiversity and supporting safe access for Glaswegians to these fantastic spaces.

“It’s vital that we ensure more of our city’s communities have access to green and biodiverse spaces, including in less affluent areas of Glasgow, and our programme of new nature reserves will do so in a way that supports and protects the habitats of the city’s wildlife.”

He added: “Given that we know that Glasgow’s wildlife will increasingly come under threat due to climate change in the coming years, progressing these plans will be an important part of our response to the climate and ecological emergencies.

“We will now engage closely with communities and key stakeholders towards formal designation of these sites as local nature reserves, drawing on local and expert knowledge to refine the plans and improve the management of these important green and open spaces.”

Read more conservation stories on Scottish Field’s wildlife pages.

Plus, don’t miss the July issue of Scottish Field magazine, in which we examine the reintroduction of the lynx.