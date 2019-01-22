Get up close to marine life on this Sealife Safari

Scotland’s coastal waters are teeming with a huge variety of marine life.

Glenapp Castle, the beautiful baronial hotel tucked away on the breath-taking Ayrshire coast, is offering a chance to see sea creatures in their own environment, in 2019.

The castle’s extraordinary location makes it the ultimate spot for a magical sealife safari.

The clear waters off the Ayrshire coast are teeming with marine life from 30-foot-long basking sharks to dolphins, minke whales, and seals.

Ailsa Craig, the iconic volcanic plug, is now a wildlife sanctuary. Home to over 40,000 birds, including puffins, guillemots, gannets and razorbills and, with a summit at a height of 1,100 feet, it really is the perfect setting to discover the vast array of wildlife living in this spectacular Scottish home.

Further afield are the beautiful Isles – the Isle of Mull is littered with otters and golden eagles, Jura is home to red deer, and Islay is scattered with tens of thousands of wintering arctic geese.

With breath-taking scenery like no other, this is a sea-life adventure you wouldn’t want to miss.

Experience the Sea Safari on the Glenapp Castle boat from £195 to £250 per person (minimum four people).

Click HERE for more details.