Fun, family friendly activities in scenic Scots gardens

Visitors are being invited to discover the enticing biodiversity that thrives at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and its three regional gardens, Benmore, Logan and Dawyck.

They are running a series of fun, interactive and engaging activities, allowing everyone to become a Nature Champion.

Starting at Edinburgh on 23rd-24 April, Nature Champions will be hosted by Laura Moss. She will provide a series of drop-in activities, leaving the choice up to the individual on how many they would like to attend.

Activities will include a scavenger hunt, with the aim of appreciating nature and discovering things people would not normally stop to look at. Mini beasts hunts where groups will be tasked to find invertebrates and bring them back to identify and learn about them.

Participants should expect to leave full of knowledge on small ways to help the environment and with the honour of becoming a Nature Champion with a special badge to prove it. This activity is not only great for children, but for adults too as it has proven to be a great space to connect with new people.

The three Regional Gardens activities will be hosted by Dan Puplett. With similar activities such as wildlife identification, getting to know and identifying different types of plants, trees and minibeasts.

Participants can build their nature detective skills by learning how to become a wildlife tracker, discover the tracks that animals leave behind and discover insights into the secret life of wild animals.

The most important part of participating in Nature Champions is the chance to connect with nature which is an essential part of protecting it.

