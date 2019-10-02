Dogs and owners take 14million bits of plastic away

There’s 14 million pieces of litter a year less from our streets, beaches, parks and countryside – thanks to Scots group Paws on Plastic and their canine companions.

The Paws on Plastic campaign has this week soared to 10,000 dog owners picking up a couple of pieces of litter on every walk, every day.

Founded in Stonehaven last November by primary school teacher, Marion Montgomery, Paws on Plastic, has hit a cord among dog owners keen to play their part in fighting plastic pollution, attracting 1,000 new members and followers to its ranks on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter every month.

Marion said: ‘It’s amazing how the campaign has grown in such a short time!

‘I would like to say a huge thank you to my family, friends and all our members and followers for their support in spreading the word and for all their efforts in cleaning up their communities.

‘The strength of Paws on Plastic is its simplicity. Dog owners are already out there walking their dogs every day. We see the litter.

‘We have a spare bag in our pocket and it just takes a second to pick up a couple of pieces.

‘No extra time or effort is required yet if we all do our own wee bit, with 10,000, just picking up two pieces of litter on two daily walks, that’s over 40,000 pieces a day, or 14.6 million a year although, as you will see, most people pick up more as it is rather addictive!

‘With around 9 million dogs in the UK alone, imagine the impact if we all did our own small bit.’

The group has now spread to over 50 countries in six continents around the world, showing the worldwide desire among dog owners to do play their part.

Dogs are naturally attracted to litter, with many picking up plastic bottles and cans. Once your dog has played with one, it’s up to you to dispose of it carefully.

The instructions are simple: Members pick items up using a spare ‘poo bag’ and take it home to empty (recycling where possible) saving the bag to use again. They then post a lovely photo of their dog on to celebrate their efforts and spread the word.

Find Paws on Plastic HERE on Facebook.