The eagle has landed – and it’s made of chocolate

A team of expert pastry chefs at Perthshire’s Gleneagles Hotel have unveiled a jaw-dropping 4 foot high chocolate sculpture of the hotel’s iconic eagle logo.

Led by Gleneagles’ executive pastry chef, Phil Skinazi, the team of four pastry chefs spent over 80 hours creating the giant chocolate show-stopper, which was hand-crafted from 36kg of 55% dark chocolate.

Each feather in the bird’s wingspan was individually crafted and detailed to complete the life-like plumage.

The chocolate eagle was created to help mark the occasion of the 2019 Solheim Cup, which was staged at Gleneagles.