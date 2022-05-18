Cairngorms big nature weekend hailed as ‘big success’

THE Cairngorms big nature weekend took place in person following two years online.

More than 1,000 people took part in over 70 events over the two days.

Activities included organised events – such as a nature fair in Glen Tanar and a river adventure on the Spey – to art workshops and behind-the-scenes tours of estates.

Pond dipping also took place at the Highland Wildlife Park at Kincraig.

The park is run by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, which also owns Edinburgh Zoo.

Sarah Henshall, head of conservation at the Cairngorms National Park Authority, said: “It was fantastic to be able to welcome people back to the Cairngorms Nature BIG Weekend in person.

“Virtual events have their place, but there is no substitute for being able to get outside, meet with people and get up close and personal with nature.”

She added: “We had everything from live performances inspired by nature to nighttime bat walks, tree climbing, and bog hikes to squirrel trails and ‘bear hunts’.

“The sheer variety of events was outstanding and I’d like to thank all our partners who put in so much effort to run the activities and make this a truly fantastic weekend.”

