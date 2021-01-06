Beaver appeal raises £60,000

CONSERVATION charity Trees for Life has raised nearly £60,000 through a crowdfunding appeal to help protect Scotland’s beavers.

The fundraising effort sets the scene for a court challenge to the Scottish Government’s beaver policy, which the charity claims is causing “needless loss of beavers’ lives”.

Trees for Life and rewilding charity The Lifescape Project claim nature agency NatureScot is breaking the law by failing to make killing beavers a last resort when the animals have unwanted impacts on agricultural land.

A month-long crowdfunder set out to raise at least £40,000 to cover the costs of a current judicial review of the Scottish Government’s approach.

The crowdfunding scheme closed yesterday and was supported by 1,500 people.

Trees for Life said additional high-profile support came from television presenter and naturalist Chris Packham, whose campaigning conservation group, Wild Justice, donated £5,000.

NatureScot, previously Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH), laid out the rules concerning beavers in 2019 after they gained protection under European rules.

