We join the huskies for their annual Aviemore race

Dogs and sleds from all over the UK descended on Aviemore at the weekend.

It was the venue for the 36th annueal Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain Sled Dog Rally.

Every year since 1984, mushers from across the UK have gathered in the forests around Aviemore for the biggest event in the British sled dog racing calendar, The Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain Aviemore Sled Dog Rally.

Organised by the Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain, conjunction with Forestry Commission Scotland, sponsored by CSJ specialist canine feeds, Leucillin, and Photizo Light Therapy the race is run on forest trails around the beautiful Loch Morlich, in the shadow of the Cairngorm mountains.

From an original of only 12 teams, the race is now the largest event of its kind in the UK, with over 1,000 sled dogs and 250 mushers. The race features teams of between two and eight dogs pulling their musher on a sled around a four to seven mile trail.

This year, the competitors were delighted to race on real snow, after the recent flurries in the area.

