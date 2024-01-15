Watch: Around the world cyclist Markus Stitz bikepacks from Scotland to Germany

Watch around the world cyclist Markus Stitz as he bikepacks from Scotland to Germany, and is joined by Guinness World Record holder Mark Beaumont along the way.

Not many people would brave cycling 1,100km from Scotland to Germany in the dead of winter.

But for Markus Stitz it’s another incredible adventure to add to his already impressive list of cycling trips.

For his latest expedition, Markus, who cycled 34,000km unsupported around the world on a single-speed mountain bike in 2016, rode from Edinburgh to Erfurt in Germany.

The trip, which he completed on a gravel cargo bike, took eight days during which Markus was forced to battle bitter winds and wintry conditions.

For two days of the journey Markus was joined by Mark Beaumont, as well as other local riders, and arrived as planned in Erfurt on 22 December.

‘It was really nice to be joined by Mark for two days,’ he said.

‘We had cycled in pretty wintry conditions from Oslo to Berlin last year and I guess this time it was a bit more relaxed.

‘It was pretty windy, but we had some amazing sunrises and sunsets along the way.’

Along the way Markus also visited the factory where the bike he was riding originated from, the Hase Bikes Schaltwerk in Waltrop, North Rhine-Westphalia.

‘The second part of the trip was cycling through the Netherlands and Germany, also pretty familiar territory for me,’ he said.

‘I had the opportunity to cycle the bike back to source.

‘My route took me past the Hase Bikes factory in Waltrop, where I gave a talk about my adventure in the evening and chatted to people who actually assemble and design the bike.

‘It’s always really special getting to know the people behind what is normally just perceived as a product. It makes it just more personal.’

Markus, who is also an author and a filmmaker, documented his trip and has now released a short video about it. Watch the video below.