Trust launches footpath etiquette guide
THE National Trust for Scotland (NTS) has introduced a footpath etiquette guide to help slow down the spread of the coronavirus without eroding the edges of tracks.
The conservation charity has also launched a footpath fund to raise money for repairs.
More than 250 miles of paths in upland areas are maintained by the NTS.
The trust’s guide recommends:
- step to the side;
- turn away;
- wait until they pass;
- and go on your way.
It has created an online video to demonstrate the steps to walkers:
Bob Brown, upland path manager for the NTS, said: “I know that times are difficult for everyone, but we need your help to ensure our footpaths can withstand the extra boots.”
