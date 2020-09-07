Trust launches footpath etiquette guide

THE National Trust for Scotland (NTS) has introduced a footpath etiquette guide to help slow down the spread of the coronavirus without eroding the edges of tracks.

The conservation charity has also launched a footpath fund to raise money for repairs.

More than 250 miles of paths in upland areas are maintained by the NTS.

The trust’s guide recommends:

step to the side;

turn away;

wait until they pass;

and go on your way.

It has created an online video to demonstrate the steps to walkers:

Bob Brown, upland path manager for the NTS, said: “I know that times are difficult for everyone, but we need your help to ensure our footpaths can withstand the extra boots.”

Read more conservation stories on Scottish Field’s outdoor pages.