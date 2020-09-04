Internet stars Olive and Mabel help Sense Scotland

THE undisputed stars of lockdown, Olive and Mabel, have signed up to raise money for disability support charity Sense Scotland.

The dogs – which rose to fame on Youtube when they featured in videos posted by owner and BBC sports broacaster Andrew Cotter – will take part in the charity’s “Paws for Sense Scotland” fundraising walk on 20 September.

Other dogs, and their owners, are being encouraged by the charity to sign up to walk 3.5 kilometres at a time and place to suit them.

Olive and Mabel’s videos have been played more than 50 million times, landing Cotter a book deal with Black & White Publishing.

Cotter said: “Olive and Mabel will definitely be walking their 3.5 km on Sunday 20 September – they’re very much looking forward to it.”

Olive added: “Woof”.

Mabel declined to comment.

Jen Niven, head of fundraising at Sense Scotland, said: “The number of sign ups we’ve had so far really breeds confidence, and we’re delighted that Olive and Mabel are getting involved.

“Their antics brought some much-needed light relief during lockdown, a time when some of the people we support and their families struggled.

“The restrictions on being out and about, loss of routine, being unable to see friends and attend our services all had an impact.

“We had to adapt our services and provide support in different ways, but that’s what we’ve been doing for an incredible 35 years.

“With events and support like this we can look forward to the next 35.”

