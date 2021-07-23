10 great places to walk in West Lothian

The long-awaited arrival of the Scottish summer is finally here.

But how long the sun will last is debatable, for, as all Scots know, good weather is fleeting in this part of the world.

So why not take advantage of the Mediterranean heat by going outdoors and exploring the stunning and traditional Scottish landscape?

You’ll be improving your fitness and mental health, but more importantly allowing for a good summer tan!

So Scottish Field have put together 10 walking routes around West Lothian that will hopefully keep you busy

and outdoors, especially due to the pandemic. We have all been feeling cabin fever so this should help to bring happiness and health back into our world.

Happy trails!

1. The Five Sisters.

These colourful shale bings are located at Westwood, on the left bank of the Breich Water. Their are multiple paths that follow into woods and classic Scottish scenery, but remember your wellies as it can get fairly muddy. It’s well worth the trip.

2. The ruins of Linlithgow Palace

They are roughly 15 minutes from Edinburgh. The palace itself was used frequently by the monarchs of Scotland in the 15th and 16th centuries. For anyone looking for some historic sightseeing in West Lothian, Linlithgow is a must see.

3. Linlithgow Palace Loch

Saying in Linlithgow, as well as the palace you can take a walk around its famed loch which is approximately 2.3 miles and mostly flat. For those just wanting a wander or scenic picnic this is the perfect location.

4. Murieston Valley

For a gentle and easy level walk Murieston Valley is perfect. Located in Livingston, West Lothian, it is full of colourful scenery and is a very relaxed route with plenty of choice as to where you want to walk. You can also follow a detour to nearby shops if you get peckish. It is a total of 2.7 miles. But that, of course, depends on which route you take.

5. Cairnpapple Hill

For those hikers out there, Cairnpapple hill is a good place to start. Roughly 1.2 miles and situated to the north of Bathgate, Carinpapple hill has lots to offer, especially testing your fitness. This hike can be for amateurs as well as the more experience! Just remember lots of water!

6. Avon Gorge

Avon Gorge is a walking route in Torphichen, which follows alongside the River Avon, which creates the border between West Lothian and Falkirk. It is 3.67 miles and can include a visit to Wallace’s Cave.

7. The Union Canal

Auldcathie and the Union Canal offers a scenic route beside the water. It is located in Broxburn and the trail is approximately 3.02 miles.

8. River Almond

The River Almond is another interesting trail that follows Edinburgh through different areas, such as Cammo Estate and Crammond but also has a part in West Lothian. The River Almond begins at Hirst Hill in Lanarkshire, through West Lothian, and finishes at the Firth of Forth. There is no specific length or trail it is totally up to you and your preferences. Just pick a spot and follow the river.

9. Hopetoun House and Estate

Another one for those interested in history and architecture is Hopetoun House and Estate. This again has no set route, you can simply walk around it and admire the buildings beauty and landscape.

10. North Queensferry Coastal Circuit

The North Queensferry Coastal Circuit starts under the Forth Rail Bridge and follows a stunning area of the Fife coastal path until it heads inland to return on a road. It is a good balance between the coastal water and wildlife. It is roughly 3.25 miles long.