Tiso prepares to ride outdoor activities wave

OUTDOOR equipment retailer Tiso has almost doubled the size of its camping equipment and water sports ranges as travel restrictions for recreation are eased.

The Edinburgh-based company has introduced hand sanitiser, distance makers, and capacity restrictions at its stores.

The cafés inside its shops in Aviemore, Inverness and Perth also remain open to serve takeaways.

Different stores are operating different opening hours.

Dogs are still welcome in the chain’s shops, although must be kept on a lead at all times.

Chief executive Chris Tiso said: “We understand that people will be desperate to escape the indoors in order to get outdoors, now that the Scottish Government travel and accommodation restrictions have been eased.

“With the restrictions lifting, we expect to see a surge in people enjoying staycations and wanting to get back out and explore Scotland.

“There has been significant increase in the demand for water sports activities, which provides a beautiful way to experience Scotland and great exercise.

“Our team are very active and experienced and can provide the best kit and safety equipment advice.”

Read more about Scottish businesses bouncing back from the coronavirus lockdown on Scottish Field’s news pages.