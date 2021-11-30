Tickets are on sale for this year’s Loony Dook

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay has announced that tickets for the world-famous Loony Dook at South Queensferry are now on sale.

Scotland’s biggest Loony Dook sees an army of brave souls in fancy dress plunge into the icy waters of the Firth of Forth to dust off the cobwebs on New Year’s morning.

If you fancy braving the chilly dip by the iconic Forth Bridges, tickets are on sale via the Edinburgh Hogmanay website HERE.

Running since 1987, the Loony Dook has grown in popularity year on year with thousands of people raiding their fancy-dress cupboards in a bid to ring in the new year in style and win best dressed on the beach.

Tickets are on sale from £11.50 and each ticket bought includes a donation to the RNLI, access to the beach, main parade, and band performances.

Underbelly co-directors, Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam said: ‘Scotland’s biggest Loony Dook is back. The community of South Queensferry have asked us to help them organise this much-loved tradition on the Firth of Forth. There really is no better or refreshing way to start the New Year, so grab your costume and come for a dip!’

Councillor Donald Wilson, Culture and Communities Convener said: ‘The City of Edinburgh Council is delighted to see the return of this year’s Loony Dook. It’s a highlight in many people’s festive calendars and the Underbelly team will ensure that this year’s event is as safe and enjoyable as possible for everyone. As a regular Looney Dooker in the past I am looking forward to taking part again this year!’

Councillor Norman Work said: ‘South Queensferry is delighted to be home to the best Dook in the calendar. We’ve been working closely with Underbelly to ensure all participants can enjoy the event in a safe, fun environment – we look forward to welcoming everyone to our world famous waterfront on New Year’s Day.’

David Smart from RNLI said: ‘What better way to blow off the Hogmanay cobwebs than dipping into the icy Firth of Forth? Edinburgh’s Hogmanay kindly donates £1 from every ticket bought for the Loony Dook to the RNLI.

‘The RNLI is the charity that saves lives at sea. Every day of the year, people of all backgrounds get into danger in the water. The support of all donations means that the RNLI crews can save lives quickly, safely and effectively – as always, we’re incredibly grateful to everyone for their support.’

Kirstin Heggie, owner at Allium Gift Shop in South Queensferry said: ‘The Loony Dook is a fantastic event for South Queensferry as it brings so many visitors to our little town. It is lovely to see lots of new faces every year and also great welcoming back the old familiar ones too!’

Moira Cunningham, owner at Ravenous Beastie said: ‘Everyone in South Queensferry is so happy about the Loony Dook being back and the buzz it brings to the community every year! It is such a joyful and fun occasion and a special way to mark the start of a new year ahead of us!’

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.edinburghshogmanay.com/