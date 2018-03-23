Successful businesses rewarded for all their hard work

New Scottish businesses and established firms exploring new avenues have had their hard work recognised at the Scottish Rural Awards.

GlenWyvis Distillery, based in Dingwall, were overall winners in the Business Start Up category, with the judging panel praising their ambitious, out of the box thinking and use of crowdfunding.

Another Dingwall business, the Highland Cookhouse, which sells frozen readymeals, was the runner-up.

There was also good news for relative newcomer Wild Thyme Spirits based on Colonsay, as they landed a highly commended award.

The overall winner of the Business Diversification category was Ayrshire-based Craighead Farm, who diversified into Craighead Country Nursery School in 2016.

Their innovative thinking and rapid growth was highly praised by the judges, securing them the win, by encouraging more children into the great outdoors, while keeping the traditions of the countryside alive.

Ledard Farm, in Kionlochard, is a farming enterprise which landed the runner-up spot, with the judges praising the farm’s growth.

Ledard Farm is a sheep farm in the Trossachs which decided to diversify in 2001 beyond stock farming as a result of foot and mouth. They now provide facilities for outdoor activities: clay pigeon shooting, sheepdog displays, fishing, waterborne events and corporate hospitality facilities for lunches, dinners and ceilidhs.

Arden-based Luss Estates received a highly commended award.

The Scottish Rural Awards are the ultimate benchmark of success in Scotland’s countryside, highlighting the enterprise, skill and innovation of those who live and work in rural areas.

Last night’s event, held at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh, is the culmination of a fourth year of partnership between Scottish Field and the Scottish Countryside Alliance to host the awards, in association with the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS). The awards are backed by category sponsors including Barclays, Chiene + Tait and HW Energy.