Sir Jackie Stewart Classic revs up

THE Sir Jackie Stewart takes place this weekend, with the man himself taking to the driver’s seat once more.

The three-time Formula One world champion will drive his 1969 Matra MS-80 02 F1 car in Scotland for the very first time during the event at Thirlestane Castle near Lauder.

The event is being held in aid of Race Against Dementia, a global charity set up by Sir Jackie to raise funds for research into a cure for dementia.

Fundraising efforts include a silent auction, which has already opened.

Sir Jackie is also appearing at the Borders Book Festival, which begins today.

Borders car club marks birthday

The Borders Vintage Automobile Club will celebrate its 50th anniversary by bringing more than 1,200 vintage and classic vehicles to the two-day event, which begins on Saturday.

Chloe Grant, 16, from Perth, put the castle’s freshly refurbished driveway through its paces in an F4 car ahead of the weekend.

“The Sir Jackie Stewart Classic is a great opportunity to showcase Scottish motorsports and get up close and personal with some of the greatest cars ever made,” she said.

“I am really proud to be joining the sprint in such an amazing location and all for such a great cause.”

Restored bikes on show

A collection of bikes once owned by Scottish motorcycle champion Bob McIntyre will be on display in Scotland for the first time since his death in 1962.

The trio of bikes – which is owned by Bob’s daughter, Eleanor McIntyre – has been restored by engineer Mike Jones, a keen motorcyclist and ex-racer from Cumbria now living on the Isle of Man.

His efforts have been described as “one of the most significant restoration projects in classic motorcycle racing”‘

Jones said: “I’m excited to be attending the event, bringing the bikes of one of Sir Jackie’s closest friends for the public to see once again.”

Food, drink, and re-waxing

Belhaven Brewery, Deerness Distillery, Fidra Gin, Pure Roasters Coffee, and Stockan’s Oatcakes are among some of the exhibitors bringing stalls to the castle’s “Taste of Scotland Food & Drink Hall”.

Food stalls will include Barnacles & Bones, Bonnie Burrito, Fish & Frites, House of Tapas, and ice cream legend S Luca of Musselburgh.

Jacket maker Barbour is also offering a free re-waxing service during the event.

Other exhibitors include Aero Leathers, Beech & Birch, Morrisons Crafts & Gifts, Pens of Distinction, and ScotlandShop.

