Seaton Park in Aberdeen is ‘best in Scotland’

OUTDOORS charity Fields in Trust has named Seaton Park in Aberdeen as Scotland’s favourite park.

Members of the public nominated 364 parks for the UK title, with more than 30,000 votes being cast to decide the winner.

Seaton took the Scottish title, with five other parks achieving enough votes to reach “local favourite” status.

Aden Country Park at Mintlaw, Pittencrieff Park in Dunfermline, Edinburgh’s Starbank Park, Wilton Lodge Park in Hawick, and Zetland Park at Grangemouth were all named as “local favourites”.

Councillor Miranda Radley, convener of Aberdeen City Council’s operational delivery committee, said: “We are delighted that Seaton Park has been awarded the title of ‘Scotland’s Favourite Park’.

“It is fantastic not only for the city as a whole, but also for the fantastic friends group and local community who have been so dedicated in helping to get Seaton Park to such a high standard that locals and visitors alike can enjoy.”

The UK title went to Penrhos coastal park at Holyhead in Wales, marking the first time that a park from the principality has won the competition.

Helen Griffiths, chief executive of Fields in Trust, added: “We’ve had a fantastic response to the competition from all across the UK and I’d like to thank everyone who nominated and voted for parks over the past few weeks.

“The UK is home to such a diverse range of green spaces, and we hope that this award has encouraged people to truly appreciate their local parks.

“Our work to legally protect green spaces for good means we’re well aware of the threats they face and how important it is value and celebrate them.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s wildlife pages.

Plus, read about Nordic biodiversity in the September issue of Scottish Field magazine.