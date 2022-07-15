Sea pool aims to put Arbroath back on the map

PLANS for a sea pool aim to promote Arbroath as a holiday destination once more.

The Angus town hosted vast numbers of visitors from the Central Belt for their summer holidays between the 1930s and 1960s, including comedian Billy Connolly.

Yet the popularity of foreign package holidays dented the popularity of many seaside resorts, including Arbroath.

Now, local campaigners hope their plans for a sea pool will help to revitalise the town’s appeal.

Claire Pullar, an open water swimmer, and Kevin Smith, a former welding diver, set up a committee to oversee the sea pool project at Inchcape park beach.

Fundraising is getting underway this year, with construction work due to take place in 2024.

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland’s regional leadership director, said: “One of Scotland’s sunniest towns, home to long sandy beaches, a picturesque harbour, fascinating history and fantastic food and drink, Arbroath has everything you could want from a seaside holiday destination.

“The development of new tourism experiences in recent years such as the Arbroath smokie trail, West Links Fun Park, and upcoming sea pool development all strengthen this appeal, putting Arbroath firmly back on the map for visitors.”

She added: “The town is also a fantastic base for exploring the wider Angus region with the help of The Angus Tour.

“From outdoor adventures to history and culture and food and drink, the best of Scotland is right here on our doorstep.”

